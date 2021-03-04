HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LG Patents Extendable OLED TV With Little Window

By | 4 Mar 2021
South Korean TV king LG has been granted a patent for the development of a retractable or extendable OLED television.

Part of the patent involves an always-on display which has a slot for a clock or weather map while the screen is retracted, reports LetsGoDigital.

The screen could work as a giant smartphone with data and stats usually reserved for a smaller display.

LG unveiled a rollable TV prototype in 2019 and developed the new Signature R Smart TV in 2020 – priced at $122,000 in Australia.

However this patent is different to the Signature R in that it doubles as a useful display screen when it is retracted into the stand.

There are no specific features or a release date on this concept design yet.

LG revealed its 2021 TV range this month, with a suite of OLED, QNED and NanoCell LCD televisions set for rollout worldwide.

The company revealed in a statement that “select TV series, models and sizes will begin rolling out to participating retailers in the first quarter continuing throughout the year with specific dates and lineups announced locally”.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
