South Korean TV king LG has been granted a patent for the development of a retractable or extendable OLED television.

Part of the patent involves an always-on display which has a slot for a clock or weather map while the screen is retracted, reports LetsGoDigital.

The screen could work as a giant smartphone with data and stats usually reserved for a smaller display.

LG unveiled a rollable TV prototype in 2019 and developed the new Signature R Smart TV in 2020 – priced at $122,000 in Australia.

However this patent is different to the Signature R in that it doubles as a useful display screen when it is retracted into the stand.

There are no specific features or a release date on this concept design yet.

LG revealed its 2021 TV range this month, with a suite of OLED, QNED and NanoCell LCD televisions set for rollout worldwide.

The company revealed in a statement that “select TV series, models and sizes will begin rolling out to participating retailers in the first quarter continuing throughout the year with specific dates and lineups announced locally”.