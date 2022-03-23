LG believes there is still a growth market in Australia for big screen premium OLED TV’s, however their marketing Manager in Australia Tony Brown, is refusing to talk about their 2022 line-up despite archival Samsung having already launched their 2022 Neo QLED offering.

Currently other brands are rolling out new OLED TV’s, they include European brand Loewe who are selling their new bild TV’s into both the specialist Channel and mass market retailers via The Good Guys.

Also rolling out a value OLED TV range in Australia in 2022 is Metz via The Good Guys and Philips via Harvey Norman.

Also coming is a premium range of Sharp TV’s.

LG also offers a line of LCD-Based TVs (NanoCell, MiniLED QNED) however the battle for them is the OLED market where Samsung who have an OLED TV range has so far not launched their OLED offering in Australia despite being launched in Australia.

Retailers are telling us that LG who are the primary manufacturer of OLED panels via a separate division LG Display that LG in 2021 had supply problems in the TV market.

Tony Brown an ex-Samsung executive is refusing to talk about supply or availability of LG TV’s despite being offered the opportunity.

An OLED TV uses self-emitting Organic LEDs (no blacklight required), producing both light and colour. OLED TVs are not as bright as some LCD-based TVs and have been traditionally susceptible to screen burn-in if the static images are displayed for long periods.

However, this problem appears to have been bought under control with several brands now working with Samsung Display.

Sony whose TV operation in Australia is now profitable has chosen to stay with Samsung panels for their premium TV offering with the big Japanese brand delivering a new generation of Bravia XR line-up that house a new generation processor specifically designed image processing and the delivery of streamed content.

The updated XR processor is said to be among the best out there and what we saw at CES was seriously impressive and as good as offerings from both Samsung and LG.

Their QD-OLED technology found in their Master Series 4K A95K is set to sell well via the Australian specialist channel with Melbourne based distributor Audio Active struggling to keep up with demand.

Sony’s claim to fame is image processing, and the company’s extensive experience in cinematography and filmmaking.

All OLED TVs use screen panels made by LG Display however the big difference is the video processing engine which the likes of Samsung and Sony are using to differentiate their offering.

The most popular TV display technology in the world today is QD-OLED which is manufactured by Samsung.

This year LG has implemented OLED evo technology into both their G2 and select C2 series TV’s.

They claim that EVO OLED panels deliver higher brightness while maintaining clarity and detail.

Powered by LG’s new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor, coupled with their brightness booster technology it enables the G2 series TVs to deliver enhanced brightness through improved heat dissipation and a more advanced algorithm.

Select LG OLED TV models including the Z2, G2, and C2 series will incorporate the α9 Generation 5 intelligent processor in Australia according to LG sources.

This processor employs a deep-learning algorithm to enhance the upscaling performance giving images a more three-dimensional quality.

The a9 Gen 5 also supports the Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm, which individually processes over 5,000 areas on the screen, enhancing each to produce a more vivid and detailed image, in both brighter and darker parts of the picture.

In addition to video, the processor also supports better audio quality via AI Sound Pro. You can use the built-in speakers in select TVs to produce a virtual 7.1.2 surround.

The LG B2 and A2 series will have the older α7 Gen 5 processor that supports Dynamic Tone-mapping, AI Sound Pro, and virtual 5.1.2 surround sound.

The battle is set to be pricing with most brands keen to see where LG positions their 2022 offering.

In the past one of the biggest complaints about OLED TVs is that they have been traditionally offered in a limited number of screen sizes.

However, for 2022, the screen sizes for the Australian range from 42 to 97 inches. The smaller screen sizes are especially appealing for gamers, which LG has been pushing in the past two years.

Retailers are telling ChannelNews that at this stage they don’t have visibility of when they will have LG’s 2022 OLED range in stores. Overseas LG are claiming late April May for several models including A late May availability of their new 42″ TV which delivers 144Hz display making it ideal for gamers.

ChannelNews understands that LG’s top end 8K OLED TV is set to retail in Australia for around $36,000 and the 77″ model for around $19,900.