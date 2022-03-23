HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Android Improves Location Data Accuracy

By | 23 Mar 2022

Trimble and Qualcomm Technologies have announced that they’ll be improving location data accuracy on Android devices on devices on certain Snapdragon platforms.

Android phones on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888 mobile platforms will have location measurement accuracy as precise as one meter. The collaboration between Qualcomm and Timble means that Trimble’s RTX GNSS correction services can be used by smartphone makers and on the Snapdragon chips.

Trimble claims that the new partnership will mean that Android location accuracy will be give times better than it is currently.

Due to be available in the second quarter of this year, the new update will enable lane-level guidance for GPS and maps services as well as allow individuals to find their drivers from services such as Uber and Ola more easily, due to a more precise location.

At this stage, there is nothing to say whether existing devices will have access to the new technology, and neither Trimble nor Qualcomm have responded to requests for comment.

While this may raise privacy concerns for some, users will still be able to turn off location tracking and delete location history.



