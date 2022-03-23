Poly managing director for Australia and New Zealand Andy Hurt has left the company.

Senior VP of Asia Pacific Pierre-Jean Châlon will serve as interim MD as Poly looks for a replacement.

“Andy has left the company to pursue other opportunities and we wish him the best with his future endeavours,” Poly said in a statement.

Hurt joined Poly in 2018 after Polycom, where he was managing director, merged with Plantronics to create the new business.

Prior to this, Hurt worked at NEC Australia for six years as director of sales, marketing and solutions, and at Avaya as director of A/NZ operations for nine years.