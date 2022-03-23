HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Poly A/NZ Managing Director Andy Hurt Leaves Company

Poly A/NZ Managing Director Andy Hurt Leaves Company

By | 23 Mar 2022

Poly managing director for Australia and New Zealand Andy Hurt has left the company.

Senior VP of Asia Pacific Pierre-Jean Châlon will serve as interim MD as Poly looks for a replacement.

“Andy has left the company to pursue other opportunities and we wish him the best with his future endeavours,” Poly said in a statement.

Hurt joined Poly in 2018 after Polycom, where he was managing director, merged with Plantronics to create the new business.

Prior to this, Hurt worked at NEC Australia for six years as director of sales, marketing and solutions, and at Avaya as director of A/NZ operations for nine years.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Poly Rolls Out Pro-Grade Videoconferencing Cameras
New Poly Headsets Free Users From Their Desks
Cellnet Reports Record 261% Profit Rise During Lockdowns
Cellnet Scores Poly In Big Distribution Deal
REVIEW: Poly Studio P5 Webcam – Great Ideas, Disappointing Execution
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Release New Mid-Range Ultra-Wide Monitor
Latest News
/
March 23, 2022
/
Macquarie Places Bid For Uniti Group
Latest News
/
March 23, 2022
/
Free TV Australia Calls For Urgent Review Of Sports Anti-Siphoning List
Latest News
/
March 23, 2022
/
Foxtel Extends Formula 1 Rights
Latest News
/
March 23, 2022
/
1.8M Aussies Dissatisfied With Their Home Internet: Finder
Latest News
/
March 23, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Release New Mid-Range Ultra-Wide Monitor
Latest News
/
March 23, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Rapid-fire technological advancements, alongside chip shortages and shipment issues, have driven the price of flagship monitors to tremendous heights. For...
Read More