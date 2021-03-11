LG Electronics has unveiled its 2021 line-up of Gram laptops, releasing in 14, 16 and 17-inch models.

During the LG Gram Event, the South-Korean company launched its next-generation notebook range – aimed at remote or on-the-go creative workers – slated for release on March 15 in Australia.

The products are positioned firmly in the premium market, with the laptops sitting in the mid-$1000 to $3000 price point.

The laptops come in three options: the 14-inch, 16-inch and 17-inch and will be available in black, silver and white colour schemes.

Speaking at the launch event, LG product managers described the new Gram line-up as the “smallest possible” notebooks which are “super light” with narrow bezels, so it can easily slip into a lady’s handbag.

The Gram laptops ship with magnesium alloys and is made with military-standard materials for enhanced durability.

The 14-inch model weighs a tiny 960g, perfect for on-the-go workers or remote work.

LG informally announced the new range during CES 2021 before officially launching it into the market this week.

This is the first time LG has released its Gram laptop range in Australia, after the first-generation laptops were launched to the global market.

More details to come.