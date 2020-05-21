LG Launch Real-Time Digital Signs For Retailers Re-opening

LG has expanded its professional display market share during the COVID19 pandemic, after debuting new digital signages which allows retailers to communicate real-time health policies to customers as stores re-open.

LG Business Solutions has launched its ‘health protocol’ signage packs for brands to better navigate the re-opening of retail outlets amidst COVID19, displaying store policies, sanitisation standards and real-time updates to shoppers.

The news comes after Apple Australia recently opened over 20 of its local stores, implementing a suite of safety standards to customers including mandatory temperature checks.

Reported AVNetwork, the packs will include a webOS Signage LG display, peerless-AV SmartMount Flat Panel Cart and limited free time trial of a content management system compatible with webOS software application partners.

The packages will commence rolling out via LG Business Solutions USA, with local availability to be confirmed. They will be available via select LG distribution partners, with more solutions coming soon.

The boards are custom made for retailers and brands, allowing real-time updates on health changes/protocols, operational hours and more. It comes as many stores face readily changing conditions, with an active case enough to close an outlet. It’s coupled with frequent changing hours, and social distancing rules.

The digital signs are designed for indoor and window-facing use.

“More than ever, relaying important information to employees and customers is critical, and digital signage solutions allow businesses to update messaging as often as necessary, and as quickly and safely as possible,” says Dan Smith, vice president of business development, LG Business Solutions USA.

“Our goal is to help businesses during this challenging time with easy-to-use digital signage packages that can be used now for displaying immediate critical messages and re-deployed later to communicate changing health protocols as employees return to the workplace.”