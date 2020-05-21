HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Display > LG Launch Real-Time Digital Signs For Retailers Re-opening

LG Launch Real-Time Digital Signs For Retailers Re-opening

By | 21 May 2020
, , ,

LG has expanded its professional display market share during the COVID19 pandemic, after debuting new digital signages which allows retailers to communicate real-time health policies to customers as stores re-open.

LG Business Solutions has launched its ‘health protocol’ signage packs for brands to better navigate the re-opening of retail outlets amidst COVID19, displaying store policies, sanitisation standards and real-time updates to shoppers.

The news comes after Apple Australia recently opened over 20 of its local stores, implementing a suite of safety standards to customers including mandatory temperature checks.

Reported AVNetwork, the packs will include a webOS Signage LG display, peerless-AV SmartMount Flat Panel Cart and limited free time trial of a content management system compatible with webOS software application partners.

The packages will commence rolling out via LG Business Solutions USA, with local availability to be confirmed. They will be available via select LG distribution partners, with more solutions coming soon.

The boards are custom made for retailers and brands, allowing real-time updates on health changes/protocols, operational hours and more. It comes as many stores face readily changing conditions, with an active case enough to close an outlet. It’s coupled with frequent changing hours, and social distancing rules.

The digital signs are designed for indoor and window-facing use.

“More than ever, relaying important information to employees and customers is critical, and digital signage solutions allow businesses to update messaging as often as necessary, and as quickly and safely as possible,” says Dan Smith, vice president of business development, LG Business Solutions USA.

“Our goal is to help businesses during this challenging time with easy-to-use digital signage packages that can be used now for displaying immediate critical messages and re-deployed later to communicate changing health protocols as employees return to the workplace.”

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Top 5G Phone
Landmark Casual Worker Win Exposes Retailers To Backpay
NBN Speeds Begin To Recover From COVID-19 Demand
Oz New Job Ads Surge 26% in May
Apple’s iOS 13.5 Update Adds New Features For The COVID-19 Era
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Top 5G Phone
Latest News Smart Phones
/
May 21, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE:ASKO Fast Becoming A Cheap Chinese Brand, 30,000 Dishwashers Recalled After Fires
Appliances Kitchen Latest News
/
May 21, 2020
/
Landmark Casual Worker Win Exposes Retailers To Backpay
Latest News
/
May 21, 2020
/
NBN Speeds Begin To Recover From COVID-19 Demand
Coronavirus Latest News NBN Co
/
May 21, 2020
/
Oz New Job Ads Surge 26% in May
Industry Latest News
/
May 21, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Top 5G Phone
Latest News Smart Phones
/
May 21, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ 5G has become the top selling 5G smartphone for Q1 in the United States, with commentators expecting...
Read More