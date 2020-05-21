Apple’s iOS 13.5 Update Adds New Features For The COVID-19 Era

In keeping with the times, Apple’s latest update iOS 13.5 allows iPhone users to unlock their phone more quickly while they’re wearing a face mask by giving users the option to quickly skip Face ID and enter their passcode instead.

With people making more video calls than ever before, Apple has improved Group FaceTime calls by allowing users to choose to stop moving faces during calls. Many users have found the moving face tiles distracting.

Perhaps the most significant update of iOS 13.5 is the addition of contact tracing support – called Exposure Notifications – an opt-in technology that is designed to help the apps developed by public health agencies work more effectively.

Given that people are more concerned about their health in the current COVID-19 pandemic, the iOS 13.5 update provides the ability for a user’s Medical ID to be automatically shared with first responders if you make an automatic emergency call from your Apple device. At the moment, the new Medical ID feature is only available for users in the US, but Apple may expand this in future iOS updates.

In terms of bug fixes, iOS 13.5 solves the issue of users facing a black screen when trying to play streaming video from some sites. It also addresses the issue in share sheet where suggestions and actions may not load.