LG Electronics knows that you’re likely to be spending more and more time working from a home office, which is why the electronics giant has unleashed its second generation of LG Ergo monitors.

The LG Ergo Dual and LG Ergo Single are both designed for maximum adjustability and comfort, with QHD resolution of 2560 X 1440. The Dual offers a height-adjustable range of 150 millimetres, with the Ergo Single moving 130 millimetres.

As per its name, the Dual offers a pair of 27-inch displays that can be set up in a number of combinations, while the Ergo Single gives one 32-inch monitor, perfect for a streamlined workspace.

Both can rotate 335 degrees.

“The 2021 LG Ergo models are advanced workstation solutions designed to provide the ultimate in flexibility with all the display capabilities today’s advanced users demand,” said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

“Both the Ergo Dual and Ergo Single offer next-level user convenience, premium IPS picture quality and an array of useful features consumers have come to expect from premium LG monitors.”

The new LG Ergo series will begin rolling out globally this month. Check out the specs below.