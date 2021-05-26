HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Expands Objet Collection Appliance Availability

LG Expands Objet Collection Appliance Availability

By | 26 May 2021
,

LG is launching its Objet Collection appliances internationally, though it’s unclear if or when Australia will see them.

Billed as blending state-of-the-art appliances with minimalist furniture design, the Objet Collection comprises a fridge and a freezer, available in three stainless steel colours and four glass tints; LG has plans to expand the range with more products including the InstaView refrigerator and Styler wardrobe management system.

The fridges are equipped with LG’s LinearCooling refrigeration system, which the manufacturer says can keep food including fruits and vegetables fresh for up to seven days.

According to Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, the Objet Collection can give customers a unified and visually harmonious living environment.

“The launch of the LG Objet Collection in international markets marks the beginning of an era of the personalised appliance.

“Offering understated design and different options of materials and colors to choose from, LG’s stylish innovations help make it possible for consumers to create a space that truly reflects their unique sensibilities,” he said.

China will be the first market to see the appliances, followed by other key countries in Asia and Europe. LG has not said where Australia falls on the list.

