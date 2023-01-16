Analysts are tipping that Apple is set to start production of microLED watches with the help of LG Display, the business previously was slip up between Samsung and Sharp.

The move to microLED was long speculated, with Gurman from Bloomberg stating that the the company could use the new display starting in 2024 or 2025.

This is despite rumours that Apple is set to manufacture their own display.

Recently analyst Ross Young tweeted that LG Display will begin production of micro-LED parts in the second half of 2024, leaving enough time to produce panels for Apple.

The move to Micro-LED technology could allow for improved color reproduction, better contrast, and even brighter displays in the Apple Watch.

While it is not clear which models of the Apple Watch will sport the new technology, the high-end Apple Watch Ultra might be a logical choice given its price point and features.

It is important to note that Apple is not the only company to consider micro-LED displays. Samsung is also exploring the technology for its wearables.