Home > Latest News > Tyro Shares Climb As It Upgrades FY23 Guidance

Tyro Shares Climb As It Upgrades FY23 Guidance

By | 16 Jan 2023

Tyro Payments has upgraded its FY23 earnings guidance this morning, resulting in stocks jumping by 10.7 per cent.

The forecast transaction value has been increased from $40-$42 billion to between $42.5 billion and $43.5 billion.

In turn, gross profits are expected to sit somewhere between $187 million and $191 million, with a targeted operating leverage of 79 per cent.

EBITDA should land between $37 million to $41 million.

The first half of FY23 saw Tyro’s transaction value jump 37 per cent from the same period in FY22.

This is good news for the beleaguered payments company, whose shares have fallen by over 107 per cent in the past six months.

Tyro is the fifth-biggest supplier of payment services in Australia, behind the big four banks. It has over 63,000 merchants customers, nationally.



