Law Firms Unite For Medibank Class Action

Law Firms Unite For Medibank Class Action

By | 16 Jan 2023

Maurice Blackburn, Bannister Law and Centennial Lawyers have dropped their separate class action suits against Medibank in favour of one single compensation push.

The law firms confirmed they had entered into a joint co-operation agreement against both Medibank and AHM, in relation to the massive data breach that saw 9.7 million Australians impacted.

Maurice Blackburn’s head of class actions, Andrew Watson, called the cooperation a “significant development” in the battle.

“This data breach has caused millions of Australians significant distress,” he notes.

“The co-operation agreement ensures that all three law firms are working together for the common aim of obtaining compensation for those affected as quickly as possible.”

George Newhouse of Centennial Lawyers said the data breach “exposes the lack of safeguards in place to prevent such personal and private information being released to wrongdoers.”

“Medibank and AHM have failed policy holders.”


