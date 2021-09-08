HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Create New ‘Creaseless’ Material For Foldable Display

LG Create New ‘Creaseless’ Material For Foldable Display

By | 8 Sep 2021

LG Chem has developed a new foldable material that is as hard as glass, but far more durable, being able to bend both ways without any creasing.

LG are dubbing this material the “real folding window” and say it could be used for foldable smartphones, laptops and tablet PCs.

Unlike the polyimide film-based cover windows, the material is a plastic film coated with LG’s own technology that allows it to withstand stress from “folding hundreds of thousands of times” in both directions without making a crease. Current technology used in foldables can only bend in one direction.

It uses polyethylene terephthalate (PET), coated with micrometer-thin coating materials developed by LG. The material will be mass produced in 2023.

 

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
LG Launches Lantern-Shaped Omnidirectional Speaker
LG, Samsung, Lenovo, Dell Hit With Patent Breach Investigation
LG Celebrate Spring With New Mini Wine Fridge
LG Now Flogging Advertising On Their TVs
Samsung, LG To Reveal Next-Gen OLED Display Tech
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Lenovo B2b Online Site Offering Massive Discounts
Latest News
/
September 8, 2021
/
Bose Unveils New Smart Soundbar
Bose Latest News
/
September 8, 2021
/
MSI Showcases New Street Fashion-Inspired Notebook
Latest News MSI
/
September 8, 2021
/
GPS Powers Segway’s New Robot Mower
Latest News Outdoor
/
September 8, 2021
/
Personal Health Gadgets Becoming Mainstream
Latest News
/
September 8, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Lenovo B2b Online Site Offering Massive Discounts
Latest News
/
September 8, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Lenovo is on a roll according to local Managing Director Matt Codrington with a new direct B2b direct sell, web...
Read More