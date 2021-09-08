HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
MSI Showcases New Street Fashion-Inspired Notebook

By | 8 Sep 2021
MSI has unveiled the product of a collaboration with iconic street fashion brand Fragment Design, in the form of a new special edition creative laptop.

The MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Edition features a 16:10 mini-LED display, 11th-generation Intel Core i9 CPU, and Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics.

Its black CNC-milled aluminium unibody is embossed with the double-lightning-bolt logo of Fragment Design, creating a “black-on-black” aesthetic that, according to MSI, turns the device itself – and its peripherals, which also feature the Fragment branding – into a work of art.

“The collaboration between MSI and Fragment Design not only incorporates the features of two brands but merges two aesthetic concepts into one great piece of artwork.

“To pursue the ultimate essence of aesthetics, MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Edition comes with carefully laser-etched logos, granting the laptop a deluxe and striking visual expression,” the manufacturer said.

The Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Edition is available to order via MSI’s channel partners for $3999.

