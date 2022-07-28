LG Entertainment has partnered with leading player in voice artificial intelligence SoundHound AI Inc to develop features for the next generation of in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems.

The partnership will combine SoundHound’s advanced voice AI platform, which enables conversational voice control, with LG’s innovative IVI systems, resulting in a convenient and easy in car experience for drivers and passengers.

Built upon the company’s Speech-To-Meaning and Deep Meaning Understanding technologies, SoundHound’s AI voice technology is about much more than understanding simple commands. With their system, users will be able to use conversational terms rather than robotic and specific commands, and in the context of the LG partnership, control their IVI systems in a way that is intuitive and simple.

LG has recognized that the virtual assistant market is on a steady growth path, as more automakers look to better implement it. What was once a luxury feature that would often have trouble working as intended, voice recognition is something LG soon believe will be in high demand.

LG’s partnership with SoundHound sees both companies ready to meet the expected demand, and move the technology forward with innovative, new voice functionalities and capabilities to the LG next-gen IVI systems and amplify the in-vehicle experience.

SoundHound’s voice commerce partnerships will allow LG to implement new functionalities that will benefit the consumer, allowing them to pay for petrol, parking or order food directly from their vehicle, hands free.

“We’re excited to collaborate with SoundHound and look forward to providing new in-vehicle experiences through seamlessly integrating its voice AI platform with our latest IVI system architecture,” said president of the LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company, Eun Seok-hyun.

“This partnership will allow us to better meet the needs of our auto industry customers and create innovative solutions that will help drive the future of mobility.”

“Our agreement with LG will allow auto manufacturers of all sizes to deliver the kind of voice-enabled infotainment experience that users have come to expect in every part of their lives,” said SoundHound CEO and president Keyvan Mohajer.

“We’re entering an era where people are beginning to expect to talk to devices in the way they talk to each other, and that those interactions will be helpful and proactive. This experience is enabled by the most advanced voice AI technology.”