LG Electronics Australia has recorded after-tax profit up to A$15.8 million, an increase of $12 million, while revenue came in just under $944 million.

For the period ending 31 December 2020, the Australian arm of the South Korean tech company took just over $1 billion from customers, a boost from the $950 million last year. Meanwhile, payments to suppliers and employees came in at roughly the same amount.

During the full year, LG Electronics Australia had 296 employees, down slightly from the 309 employees recorded last year. Despite this, employee-related expenses cost the business nearly $41 million, $2 million more than last year.