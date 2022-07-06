LG Business Solutions has announced that it has partnered with leading Aussie AV distributor Alloys, who will be responsible for distributing the company’s commercial Information Display (ID) range.

The range is made up of Interactive Flat Panels, Video Wall products and LG’s latest video conferencing range, One:Quick. Alloys will also be distributing the company’s Digital Signage.

“The new partnership with LG demonstrates our commitment and growth in AV space,” said Paul Harman, CEO at Alloys.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the LG team and provide them with the additional market presence that can help increase their growth further.”

Alloys will begin by installing the LG One:Quick Video Conferencing technology at their Sydney and Melbourne showrooms, whilst also shortening freight and demo times with full service branches in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia.

“Our new partnership with Alloys offers LG Business Solutions the ability to deliver a one-stop shop to build out display and audio-visual installations, while creating tailored solutions to meet a variety of business needs,” said Noe Efira – Distribution Manager (Solutions for Business), LG Electronics Australia.

“The partnership continues to build on our already successful Information Display business in Australia as we welcome Alloys as an official distribution partner.”