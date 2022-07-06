HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Appoints Alloys As Australian Distributor

LG Appoints Alloys As Australian Distributor

By | 6 Jul 2022

LG Business Solutions has announced that it has partnered with leading Aussie AV distributor Alloys, who will be responsible for distributing the company’s commercial Information Display (ID) range.

The range is made up of Interactive Flat Panels, Video Wall products and LG’s latest video conferencing range, One:Quick. Alloys will also be distributing the company’s Digital Signage.

“The new partnership with LG demonstrates our commitment and growth in AV space,” said Paul Harman, CEO at Alloys.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the LG team and provide them with the additional market presence that can help increase their growth further.”

Alloys will begin by installing the LG One:Quick Video Conferencing technology at their Sydney and Melbourne showrooms, whilst also shortening freight and demo times with full service branches in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia.

“Our new partnership with Alloys offers LG Business Solutions the ability to deliver a one-stop shop to build out display and audio-visual installations, while creating tailored solutions to meet a variety of business needs,” said Noe Efira – Distribution Manager (Solutions for Business), LG Electronics Australia.

“The partnership continues to build on our already successful Information Display business in Australia as we welcome Alloys as an official distribution partner.”


624349

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Report Finds Aussies Spend Over Two Days A Week Online
Australian App Users Launch Class Actions Against Apple And Google
Kogan Look To Improve Shopping Experience For Aussies
LG Launch CineBeam Range In Australia
Facebook Prepared For Months For Aussie News Shutdown
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Airthings Bring Air Quality Monitors To Aussie Market
Latest News
/
July 6, 2022
/
Serious Questions Raised About Wesfarmers Online & Data Capture Losses As Shares Tank
Latest News
/
July 6, 2022
/
Crosby, Stills & Nash Back On Spotify After Rogan Boycott
Latest News
/
July 6, 2022
/
$7.2B In TPG Share Will Come Into Play Next Week, Who Will Sell & Who Will Buy?
Latest News
/
July 6, 2022
/
Music Streamer Deezer Suffers Stock Plunge Upon Exchange Debut
Latest News
/
July 6, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Airthings Bring Air Quality Monitors To Aussie Market
Latest News
/
July 6, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Airthings, a company known worldwide for their air quality solutions, has launched its range in Australia. Made up of the...
Read More