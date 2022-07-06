Folk rock supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash (CRN) have returned to Spotify after they left earlier this year as part of a protest against Joe Rogan.

CRN abandoned the platform in February alongside sometimes bandmate Neil Young as part of a boycott in protest of American Podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan, and his spread of misinformation surrounding COVID-19.

The band said that they would only return once “real action [had been] taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce.”

Neil Young was the first to leave, with his old band standing in solidarity.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” said Young in a now deleted post.

Spotify responded to the boycott with several changes. The company has begun labelling podcasts that discuss COVID-19, has published its content rules for the first time and CEO Daniel Ek has said that he will spend $100 million on content from marginalized groups.

Rogan has stated that boycott only boosted his subscriber numbers, resulting in CRN’s quiet return. However, Neil Young’s music is still absent from Spotify, and as a result, several tracks in the CRN catalogue are missing. Their 1970 album Déjà Vu is missing several songs, including Woodstock and Everybody I Love You.