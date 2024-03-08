LG Electronics has unveiled its new StanByME Speaker, a portable speaker which works with the company’s StanByME lifestyle screens, as well as a stand alone product. It’s expected to arrive in the Australian market later this year.

It features seamless, intuitive pairing and control through the remote control that comes with the lifestyle screen, which allows the user to toggle the speaker and screen on and off with one press, as well as connect them via Bluetooth.

Additionally, it has a dedicated widget with a one-stop control centre, and an overview of the speaker’s status.

The WOW Orchestra feature combines with the StanByME screen’s built in audio system.

LG StanbyME’s α (Alpha) 7 Gen 6 AI processor optimises the sound by content type, while the 20mm dual tweeters provide clear, highly detailed, high-frequency stereo sound.

Deeper, more compelling bass is possible via the dual passive radiator.

A dedicated cradle allows the speaker to be attached to LG StanbyME effortlessly, for the perfect positioning.

It has an IPX5 rating, and lasts up 16 hours of playback. It’s compact and lightweight, with a 78mm height, a 326mm width, an 87mm depth, and a 0.9KG weight.

The device’s “edge-lighting” feature provides lighting effects for a subtle, visually appealing element.

The LG StanbyME Speaker is currently available from the official LG website in Korea and the U.S. It’s scheduled to roll out in other major markets worldwide soon.