Samsung S90D Range May Be Subject To Panel Lottery

By | 8 Mar 2024

Samsung could offer two different panel types interchangeably in its S90D, without consumers knowing which panel will be featured in which model.

According to Korean news outlet, The Elec, and reported by FlatpanelsHD, the S90D’s 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch models may use both the new Samsung Display QD-OLED panels and LG Display older WOLED (White OLED) panels interchangeably.

This is known as ‘panel lottery’, a term used by consumers to describe incidents where a certain display panel type inside a TV model is unable to be determined prior to purchase.

FlatpanelsHD points out that Samsung has previously done this before, when multiple generations of its QN90 “QNED” were fitted with medium-contast VA LCD panels or low-contrast IPS LCD panels, without indicating the panel type to consumers.

While LG Display’s WOLED panel offers good coverage for darker scenes even when the TV is situated in a bright space, it can’t match the brightness or colour accuracy of Samsung’s QD-OLED panel.

Samsung will reportedly fit the 42-inch, 48-inch, and 83-inch S90D OLED TV models with WOLED panels only.



