Google’s New Tokyo Research Centre To Enhance Cybersecurity In Australia, Asia-Pacific

By | 8 Mar 2024

Google opened a cybersecurity research centre in Tokyo’s Roppongi district this week, which covers 13 countries, with Australia a key country to be serviced by this initiative.

The centre will focus on enhancing cybersecurity policy discussions, spearheading educational initiatives, developing resources and supporting research with Japanese institutions, a spokesperson told Japan Times, saying “We hope to create a sustainable and stronger collaboration with our Japanese partners in the public and private sectors through meaningful connections and knowledge exchange”.

The report states that Japan is endeavoring to ramp up its online security systems, with the government investing in efforts to develop security software domestically, partnering with companies to enhance corporate training and embarking on a hiring push.

Officials have said that government-targeted cyberattacks are rising, states the report.

The launch ties in with Japan’s annual “Cybersecurity Awareness Month,” which began Feb. 1 and runs through March 18.



