Lenovo’s Legion Y700 gaming tablet was launched in July last year, and now, it appears a redesigned version will be launched globally.

It’s been called the ‘Lenovo Legion Tab,’ however, the company is yet to officially confirm the launch.

This redesigned version seems to come with the same specifications as its predecessor, including an 8.8-inch display with a 2.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 500nits peak brightness.

It can support Dolby Vision, HDR10, and is compatible with a stylus pen. It’s also equipped with two superlinear speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, and a dual X-axis linear motor.

It comes with a metal chassis, with a small rectangular camera module, housing a 13MP main sensor, as well as a 2MP macro lens. Additionally, there’s an 8MP front facing selfie camera.

The device is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, with 12GB soldered RAM, which is not upgradable.

There’s 256GB onboard storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card slot, as well as a heat dissipation system. Power is drawn from a 6,550mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

The Lenovo Legion Tab will only be offered in the 12GB + 256GB configuration and in the colour Storm Grey.

In China, however, it’s available in two other variants. Global pricing and availability has yet to be confirmed.