Google has revealed the new features available for their latest Pixel devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets.

Part of the software update is an improved Call Screen option, which helps determine the reason for call, even if the caller doesn’t admit it.

For instance, if a spam caller doesn’t initiate the conversation, the Call Screen feature will say “Hello” to get the conversation started.

“Call Screen is getting even better and can now help get a call started when the caller is silent. With this update, you’ll see a “hello” chip when a caller is unresponsive. Simply tap the button while screening a call, and Google Assistant will prompt the caller to speak, so you can understand why they’re trying to reach you. If you can’t answer your screened call right away, Google Assistant will let the caller know to wait a bit longer as they try to reach you.”

Also improved is the Fast Pair system, which will make it easier to connect to Bluetooth accessories. If a Bluetooth device has been paired previously, the user will now be guided through connecting them via Fast Pair to a new tablet or phone.

Google has claimed 10bit HDR videos captured by Pixel phones, can now be shared directly to Instagram Reels as well. Ultra HDR videos can go on the grid.

Circle to Search will make its way to Pixel 7 phones, having previously only been available on select Android phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google’s Pixel 8 range.

Original Pixel Watch owners will see more advanced Pixel Watch 2 features arrive, including the Pace Training coaching tool to help prepare for races, Heart Zone Training, a redesign of the workouts app, as well as auto start and auto stop for workouts.

Additionally, the Fitbit Relax app will be introduced, which includes breathing exercises and stats such as mindfulness minutes.

Google Maps public transit directions will now also come to first gen Pixel Watches.

Finally, the Pixel Tablet will receive improvements to screen sharing, a new Markups feature for Google Docs, and an improved Gboard voice toolbar.