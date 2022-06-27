Lenovo has launched a suite of Workplace Solutions designed for the easy return to the Australia office.

Ranging from simplified workspace booking, utilisation analytics and smart facilities management, to a suite of professional services, businesses can straddle the new normal of in-office interactions and remote work.

“Given that employees’ expectations of the workplace have changed, companies recognise that reopening the office does not mean reverting to the pre-COVID status quo,” Daniel Fields, Executive Director, Services Business of Lenovo Asia Pacific said.

“Employees want the flexibility to log in easily anytime, anywhere, and focus on the work that matters without having to wrangle with tech issues.

“The Lenovo Workplace Solutions offering is built to help companies provide a compelling employee experience that drives productivity and attracts talent. This includes tools that enhance communications and create efficiencies by reducing administrative workloads, are secure by design and powered by extensive support services.”

The Lenovo Workplace Solutions portfolio includes:

Workspace Booking: Scheduling software offering real-time visibility on workspace occupancy enabling employers to manage capacity better, helps employees book facilities quickly to save time, and improves contact tracing with automated post-event reporting

Workplace Analytics: Delivered via a dashboard providing real-time insights on space usage, based on non-invasive data from heat and motion sensors

Digital Signage: Content management system that turn traditionally static displays and signages at high-traffic locales and touchpoints into visually-rich multimedia screens that's dynamically updated to convey important updates in a timely manner

Visitor Management: System simplifying visitor registration process and health check-in forms, drastically reducing waiting time and improving the overall visitor experience

Smart Locker: Flexible self-service storage service enabling employees to store, pick up and drop off assets securely 24×7 with minimal fuss and reduced waiting time

Smart Collaboration: All-in-one meeting room solution with video conferencing software and integrated devices that are easy to use and scale according to meeting sizes, protected by ThinkShield, a suite of security solutions to safeguard users' privacy and data

Smart Parking: An intelligent carpark management system that delivers real-time space information to remotely monitor space vacancy and alert when there are abnormal activities, such as unauthorised parking or overtime parking

All solutions include 24/7 remote health monitoring, access to experts and technicians across Lenovo’s global network, and field service repairs.