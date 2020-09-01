Lenovo has announced an avalanche of new products, including three premium laptops, two tablets, and a smart clock.

The new laptop range includes the Legion Slim 7i, which Lenovo bills as the world’s lightest 15-inch GeForce RTX gaming laptop; the Yoga Slim 9i, with genuine leather cover; and the Yoga 9i convertible, which features a rotating soundbar for tablet mode.

The Legion Slim 7i features up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i9 HK-series mobile processor which allows for unlocked gamer tuning. Made from aerospace-grade aluminium, the Legion Slim 7i is, according to Lenovo, a powerhouse gaming machine with impressive frame rates and reduced load times.

“With up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q Design GPUs for real-time ray tracing, Lenovo engineers work closely with NVIDIA on Max-Q-configured laptops to develop new features that increase both performance and power optimisation like Advanced Optimus technology that lets you manage system graphics by intuitively switching back and forth from integrated (for light workloads) and discrete graphics to dramatically extend battery life for max frame rates when gaming on models with Full HD panel option,” the manufacturer said.

Other features of the Legion Slim 7i include the ability to shift power between CPU and GPU while gaming; a 71WHr battery for up to 7.75 hours of battery life; a redesigned air intake system; a fingerprint reader built into the power button; and a TrueStrike keyboard with a more “mechanical keyboard” feel.

The Yoga Slim 9i comes with a bonded leather cover, also available as an option on the 9i convertible. According to Lenovo, it is one of the company’s thinnest and lightest premium laptops yet, with a width of 13.9mm and a weight of 1.26kg. Both it and the 9i convertible are advertised as premium entertainment machines, with up to 4K IPS VESA DisplayHDR 400 screens and Dolby Atmos speaker systems – front-facing in the Slim 9i, and included in the rotating soundbar hinge in the 9i convertible.

“Design improvements include a larger sound tunnel and optimised speaker placements in the convertible’s hinge for clearer and deeper audio in every mode. The Yoga Slim 9i model with UHD display also offers a 3D Curved-edge Display as a premium option for a more streamlined look that’s inspired by the micro-borders of a smartphone,” said Lenovo.

The new laptops will be available in Australia from December 2020, at an RRP of $3199 for the Slim 9i, $3999 for the 9i convertible with leather option, and $2699 for the Legion Slim 7i. Also releasing soon are the Smart Clock Essential ($99) in September, the Tab P11 Pro tablet ($999) in December, and the Tab M10 HD Gen 2 tablet ($299) in April 2021.