HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Lenovo Delivers Gaming Heaven With New Legion Range

Lenovo Delivers Gaming Heaven With New Legion Range

By | 15 Jul 2022

Lenovo announced four new high-powered gaming laptops, fast closing the gap between portable gaming options and their pricier desktop counterparts.

The new Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 are the world’s most powerful 16-inch gaming laptops, while the new Lenovo Legion Slim 7i and 7 are Lenovo Legion’s thinnest and lightest gaming laptops yet.

These new devices have the largest battery capacity on a 16-inch gaming laptop, and are the first with FHD webcams. They are also the only 16-inch 2560×1600 gaming laptops.

The Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 feature up to 12th Gen Intel Core HX Series or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU (up to 175W TGP) or AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT mobile graphics, DDR5 memory, and Gen 4 PCIe SSD storage.

They pack all this into a 2.5kg chassis, and feature a battery of 99.99Whr – the world’s largest battery on a 16-inch gaming laptop.

The Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard has curved keys, and WASD Force Sensor Technology with optional swappable keys.

The Legion Slim 7 laptop series offers the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H Series or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors, a dedicated rear I/O dashboard with HDMI 2.1, and a massive 99.99Whr capacity battery.

“Lenovo Legion has always occupied a place at the pinnacle of gaming performance, complementing gamers’ personal and professional lives to adapt to wherever they go, whether it’s a tournament stadium, classroom, or boardroom,” said Ouyang Jun, Lenovo’s vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group.

“More stylish and savage than ever before, Lenovo’s new Legion 7 series laptops are leveling up to push the limits of smarter, high-performance gaming.”

The Legion 7i Pro is available now for $2,049, while the Legion 7i is $1,816.

 

 



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Lenovo The Fastest Growing Gaming PC Vendor Claims CEO
“Hybrid Living” Inspires Lenovo’s Versatile New Yoga Range
Motorola The Brand To Watch As They Carve Out 250% Growth
PC Boom Over, Shipments Fall 15%
Motorola Tease Smartphone With 200MP Camera
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Retail Association Chairman Quits Amidst Funding Controversy
Latest News
/
July 15, 2022
/
Sony Reward PlayStation Gamers With Loyalty Program
Latest News
/
July 15, 2022
/
BTS Signs Disney+ Content Deal
Latest News
/
July 15, 2022
/
Periscope Lens To Be iPhone 15 Pro Max Exclusive
Latest News
/
July 15, 2022
/
ACCC Has Data Concerns With ANZ’s MYOB Takeover
Latest News
/
July 15, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Retail Association Chairman Quits Amidst Funding Controversy
Latest News
/
July 15, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
National Retail Association chairman Mark Brodie has resigned amidst controversy surrounding mysterious funding linked to tobacco companies. Brodie has been...
Read More