Lenovo’s Tab P11 tablet will come to Australia at the beginning of July, the manufacturer has confirmed.

First revealed at CES this year, the Tab P11 is billed as a family-friendly tablet which blends performance with affordability. It runs Android 10 on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset with up to 6GB RAM, and features an 11-inch high-definition 2K (2000 x 1200) IPS LCD touchscreen.

“It can be challenging enough these days without worrying about sharing technology that’s hard for some family members to use.

“Upgrade with the new Lenovo Tab P11—it’s the happy medium between giving your family access to the latest tech they need, without costing a fortune or sacrificing the experience you want from a sleek and powerful tablet,” said Lenovo.

The Tab P11 is also compatible with an optional keyboard, sold separately; ChannelNews has contacted Lenovo to confirm whether it will be available here as well.

Starting at $499 AUD, the Tab P11 will join the $199 Tab M8 HD, the $229 Tab M10 HD, and the $599 10e Chromebook Tablet in Lenovo’s Tab range in Australia.