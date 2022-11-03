HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Lenovo Brings Lipstick-Sized Charging Adapter To China

By | 3 Nov 2022

Lenovo has launched the Thinkplus Lipstick 100W GaN charging adapter specially designed for charging notebook PCs in China.

With a compact build just the size of lipstick, the Lenovo Thinkplus Lipstick 100W comes with a dimension of 73x30x35mm. The adapter is compact, and its folding pin design makes it easy to carry.

According to officials, this charger can achieve 8760h hours of uninterrupted output. The interior uses a full GaN design with three GaN chips, a new AHB architecture, with a conversion efficiency of up to 94% and less energy loss.

The lipstick power supply is compatible with PD 3.0, QC 3.0 and PPS various charging protocols. The maximum output of the PPS protocol is 100W, and the PPS supports 5-20V voltage range. It can not only provide power for 100W notebook computers, but it can also provide fast charging to flagship mobile phones and other mobile devices.

The charging adapter starts at 349 yuan ($48).



