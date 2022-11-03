HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Facebook Takes On LinkedIn With Professional Mode

By | 3 Nov 2022

Facebook is launching Professional Mode in a bid to allow users to network and share content professionally on the social media platform, while keeping their personal profile separate.

Meta announced this as part of its Creator Week conference, where the company has also revealed various monetisation plans for Instagram, including the ability to creators to receive ‘gifts’ and to sell NFTs.

Professional mode is a clear move to take on LinkedIn, and it makes sense, given the population of Facebook users tend to skew higher than other social media platforms.

It is ostensibly aimed at ‘creators’ at first, and gives opportunities to build a following, sell products, and earn money from advertising. Professional mode also provides content and audience analytics, educational resources, and more.

It seems to be a merging of the Pages feature, for businesses, and individual user profiles.

 

“Professional mode allows you to build a global audience of followers, while still staying connected to friends and family from your personal Facebook profile,” Meta explains.

“As you post public content, you’ll have access to features designed to help you obtain and engage new followers.”



