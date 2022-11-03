While most tech manufacturers are attempting to streamline the look and performance of their machines, Apple is in the midst of a nostalgia trip, with plans to bring back the glowing logo on the lid of its MacBooks.

Apple stopped using the illuminated logo on its MacBooks in 2015, in order to make the product thinner and to reduce the amount of power it uses and heat it excels.

Now, with the march of time, Apple has solved these issues. The next-generation logo will use a reflective mirror and a backlight to achieve the glow, and won’t just be used on the MacBook.

This is all according to a patent filed by Apple for “a backlit partially reflective mirror [that] may be used to form a logo or other structure in an electronic device.”

As previous mentioned, Apple might not keep this feature strictly for the MacBook, with the patent stating the technology will be used on “a computer monitor containing an embedded computer, a tablet computer, a cellular telephone, a media player…a wristwatch…a headphone or earpiece device, a head-mounted device such as eyeglasses [or goggles].”

As Mac Rumours pointed out, this describes, in order, the iMac, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, Apple Watch, AirPods, and a future VR headset.