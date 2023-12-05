Lenovo has introduced its new Xiaoxin Pro AI Ultrabook 2024, which is the first laptop to feature Intel’s new Core Ultra processor for improved performance, scalability, and extended battery life. It’s been penned as a potential competitor to the Core Ultra thin and light platform.

The Ultrabook features a 16-inch display, with a full sized keyboard and touchpad. Other specific details regarding release dates and configurations are still to be revealed.

Intel China released a teaser poster on December 1st, announcing the release date of the processor in China will be the 15th of December.

Known as Meteor Lake, the processor operates on Intel’s 4-process technology, and adopts a separated module architecture for improved efficiency and architectural shifts by using Foveros 3D packaging technology.

It integrates a 3D high-performance hybrid architecture, including performance cores, energy efficiency cores, and low-power energy efficiency cores.

Intel claimed it has exceptional energy efficiency, further integrating neural processing units (NPUs), boosting the adoption of AI in PCs.

Some of the key features of the Ultrabook include compatibility with the new Intel Core Ultra CPUs, and configurations with Intel Core Ultra 5, Ultra 7, and Ultra 9 CPUs.

Specific details including processor variants, pricing, and availability are still to be disclosed.