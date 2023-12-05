As Sony struggles to grow consumer sales including in the TV market and as their PlayStation business comes under threat, the business has taken to denying owners of their PS 5, access to content they have paid for, while also punting on a new handheld device to grow holiday sales as they also push to grow sales of their PS5 which is under threat from Microsoft who recently acquired games Group Activision.

An email from the PlayStation Company, has advised PS5 users that any content in their video library made by Discovery is about to be ditched despite users paying for the cloud stored content.

There is no mention of compensation with angry users claiming that it looks like they won’t be getting their money back.

Sony’s answer to the issue was to thank those that have lost access to the movies for their “continued support”.

This removal of purchased content is set to go into effect on the 31st of December 2023.

Currently Sony Interactive Entertainment is busy trying to lift sales of their PS5 while also introducing a new handheld gaming device.

The Sony Group arm aims to sell 25 million units of the PS5 in the fiscal year ending March 2024, its highest-ever target for a PlayStation console, despite having sold just 8.2 million in the first fiscal half.

Hideaki Nishino, SIE’s senior vice president in charge of platform experience, claims that he is confident that the business will achieve their targets during the holiday season despite the effects of inflation on various economies.

He told Nikki Asia that “Typically, the life cycle of game consoles is said to be seven to eight years. The PS5 was released in November 2020 and is now in its third year, putting it in the middle of that cycle”.

“Because it generally takes three to five years to develop a game title, we’re starting to see an increase in the number of games that take full advantage of the PS5’s features” he said.

“We intend to attack the year-end sales season with both content and hardware, including peripherals” he said.

The move comes as Microsoft with their Xbox takes advantage of their recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard to enhance their games offering.

Until recently, the PS5 had seen severe supply constraints stemming from semiconductor shortages and logistics disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic with the Company now confident that shortages that stymed the launch of the PS are now under control.

Nishino said “There are approximately 2,000 parts in a PlayStation, and if even one semiconductor is missing, it cannot be manufactured Some parts are procured from one company, while others are procured from multiple companies. We are now purchasing from multiple companies wherever possible in order to diversify risks”.

The business, like Microsoft is punting on software to drive hardware sales.

One software title that the business is hoping will deliver growth is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, released in October, the player can roam around a re-creation of New York City. There is no lost time due to loading, allowing players to go wherever they want, whenever they want, he claims.

More than 2.5 million copies were sold in the first 24 hours after release, making it the fastest-selling game produced by SIE’s PlayStation Studios ever.

He added “If you want to play PC games with the same GPU [graphics processing unit] performance and so forth as the PS5, you have to spend money and time to build your own PC. While doing so can be rewarding, a dedicated console allows any player to enjoy games of the same technical level right out of the box”.