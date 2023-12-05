HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Series Could Arrive Mid-December

By | 5 Dec 2023

Intel’s Meteor Lake processors are scheduled to arrive on December 15th, and soon after, Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy Book 4 series a day later. This is a month earlier than its predecessor, attempting to claim the title of the “first AI laptop.”

The processors boast Intel’s first integrated neural processing unit (NPU), enabling them to handle AI related tasks.

Samsung are tipped to utilise silicon capability to power its own AI model, Samsung Gauss, in order to implement on-device AI in the Galaxy Book 4 series.

On-device AI refers to devices running AI capabilities locally, meaning all AI processing happens on the device, eliminating the need to upload data and maintain an internet connection.

It was also confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy Book 4 range will feature Intel Core Ultra processors, which are the new Meteor Lake CPUs.

Current Galaxy Book 3 devices offer up to a Core i7 processor, and experts believe Samsung will prioritise Core Ultra 7 chips in the Galaxy Book 4 series.

Leaked renders have suggested the series will keep a similar design to the predecessors, with internal upgrades including an AMOLED display and Nvidia 40-series GPUs.

It was also reported that LG and HP are working on Meteor Lake laptops but are “weighing the timing.”



