Apple’s next iPhone is rumoured to indeed be called the iPhone 13 instead of the iPhone 12s, with a better camera tipped for the Pro model.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in investor notes has predicted a range of four phones – iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max – with supply chain sources quoted in Economic News Daily seeming to confirm “iPhone 13” as the next phone’s name.

This is despite an expected lack of big new features and the superstition of 13 as an “unlucky number”, which caused some tipsters to speculate the phone would be called the iPhone 12s instead.

I saw a few more new photos. It seemed that "UnclePan" was wrong. The photo I shared earlier should be the iPhone 12 Pro placed in the iPhone 13 Pro mobile phone case. — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) July 6, 2021

Leaked images purporting to show the iPhone 12 Pro in the iPhone 13 Pro’s case have also led to speculation that the Pro will feature the same camera array as on the Pro Max, as well as Apple’s first ultrawide lens with autofocus.

Images of iPhone 13 dummy units (top) have also recently leaked.