Leaks are fuelling speculation of an October launch for Windows 11, with Intel the latest company to hint at the new operating system’s release date.

In a support document for its latest graphics driver, Intel refers to compatible Windows versions including “Windows 11-64 – October 2021 Update – version 21H2”. This backs up the rumours that the follow-up to Windows 10 will release in October, with official screenshots posted to the Windows 11 website by Microsoft itself also showing October dates.

Windows 11 is expected to be a free upgrade as Windows 10 was, though Microsoft has yet to officially announce its release date, promising only that it will come in the second half of 2021.

Betas have already launched for the new operating system, which includes features such as a redesigned user interface with widgets; multitasking improvements; a refreshed Microsoft Store; and the ability to run Android apps.

Many current Windows 10 customers have been left frustrated by the Windows 11 system requirements, however, with users of older PCs often being informed by Microsoft’s compatibility checker that their systems won’t be up to the task of running the new OS.