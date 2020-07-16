A leaked hands-on video of what appears to be the Moto E7 has appeared online, prompting speculation it could launch before, or alongside, the forthcoming Moto G9 Plus.

Reported by 91 Mobiles, the device appears to feature a ‘waterdrop notch’, with glass back, rear dual-camera set-up, and back fingerprint sensor.

Leaked images denote that the handset will arrive in two colour options (cream/peach and dark blue), with the screen measuring 6.2-inches, and potentially ‘always on’ display functionality.

Consensus speculation is the smartphone could unveil as early as the end of this month.

The Moto E7 has reportedly been listed on Google Play Console, and is a successor to the Moto E6 which launched around September 2019.

Leaked images reveal the handset will run Android 10 and house Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 processor, a 3,550mAh battery with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Watch the leaked video here.