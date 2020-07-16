HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LEAKED: Moto E7 Hands-On Video

LEAKED: Moto E7 Hands-On Video

By | 16 Jul 2020
,

A leaked hands-on video of what appears to be the Moto E7 has appeared online, prompting speculation it could launch before, or alongside, the forthcoming Moto G9 Plus.

Reported by 91 Mobiles, the device appears to feature a ‘waterdrop notch’, with glass back, rear dual-camera set-up, and back fingerprint sensor.

Leaked images denote that the handset will arrive in two colour options (cream/peach and dark blue), with the screen measuring 6.2-inches, and potentially ‘always on’ display functionality.

Consensus speculation is the smartphone could unveil as early as the end of this month.

The Moto E7 has reportedly been listed on Google Play Console, and is a successor to the Moto E6 which launched around September 2019.

Leaked images reveal the handset will run Android 10 and house Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 processor, a 3,550mAh battery with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Watch the leaked video here.

[Image: 91 Mobiles]

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Twitter Under Attack, Shares Dive: Apple, Elon Musk, Obama Hit
Motorola Release Limited Edition Razr In Blush Gold
COVID Habits: 44% Of Australians Still Spending More Time In Front Of A Screen
Samsung Tipped To Axe Free Phone Chargers, Follows Apple
Motorola Makes Budget 5G Phone Debut
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Govt Lifts Worker Re-Skill Aid As Unemployment Hits 7.4%
Industry Latest News
/
July 16, 2020
/
WFH Survey: 70% Of Corporate Employees Have Bought Tech Since COVID
Coronavirus Latest News Office
/
July 16, 2020
/
Facebook Takes on YouTube With Licensed Music Deal
Content Facebook Latest News
/
July 16, 2020
/
US Poised To Impose Visa Restrictions On Huawei Employees
Huawei Latest News Telecomms
/
July 16, 2020
/
Twitter Under Attack, Shares Dive: Apple, Elon Musk, Obama Hit
Communication Content Latest News
/
July 16, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Govt Lifts Worker Re-Skill Aid As Unemployment Hits 7.4%
Industry Latest News
/
July 16, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Australia’s unemployment rate jumped to 7.4% in June, up from 7.1% in May according to latest ABS numbers. It comes...
Read More