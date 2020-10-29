[Image source: mysmartprice]

Samsung has continued to progress the expansion of its new entry-level smartphone portfolio, with latest leaks revealing the ‘Galaxy A02s.’

Benchmarked on GeekBench, the new Galaxy A02s is tipped to be an Android phone with 3GB RAM, and cost around US$130.

The product has also been spotted on the NBTC certification website, with commentators predicating an imminent launch at most major international locations.

The BNTC certification website confirm a dual-SIM variant, with Galaxy A02s tipped to be the official model name.

According to Geekbench’s listing, the Galaxy A02s is set to run Android 10 out-of-the-box, and incorporate an ARM Qualcomm processor.

The news comes as many smartphone makers continue to ramp up their entry-level and midrange portfolio, prompt by a rise in price-conscious consumers during the COVID19 pandemic.