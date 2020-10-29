Hardware and DIY product supplier, Bunnings, has pledged to power its stores with 100% renewable energy by 2025, as the Wesfarmers-owned retailer ramps up energy efficiencies.

Nonprofits such as Greenpeace Australia have welcomed the announcement, praising the company for heralding the movement towards clean, modern energy within retail.

The charity has called on other retailers such as Kmart, Coles and Woolworths to follow suit.

Wesfarmers-owned office equipment supplier, Officeworks, has also pledged to notch 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Bunnings has committed to source 100% renewable energy by 2025, to achieve its target of net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.

The retailer has already installed energy efficient LED lighting as standard inclusion within new store builds, whilst gradually upgrading existing stores.

Sinec 2014, Bunnings has installed solar PV systems across its store network, with over 70 solar PV systems across Australia – covering over 28,000 sqm of roof space and generating up to 30% of a store’s energy needs.

“We recognise that business has an important part to play in reducing carbon emissions and addressing climate change,” states Bunnings Managing Director, Mike Schneider.

“This is a journey we started some time ago, but we know that we have a long way to go”

“We are absolutely committed to finding solutions that benefit our business, our customers and the environment and we are excited about what the future looks like.”

It comes after German supermarket ALDI announced it was set to be 100% powered by renewable energy by next year.

Bunnings’ decision will reportedly cut emissions by 257,000 tonnes of CO2, leading to around 100MW of new investment in wind and solar – sufficient to power around 44,000 local homes.

In coming years, it plans to build another 20 new solar PV systems and update existing system capacities, whilst further transitioning to renewable energy sources in its business.

Greenpeace Australia is calling on Bunnings to solidify its pledge and sign up to the global RE100 initiative, and for the whole Wesfarmers group to follow suit.