Seagate Reveals Aussie Pricing For Xbox Series X Expansion Card

By | 29 Oct 2020
Seagate has launched its Storage Expansion Card for the Xbox Series X and S, which it promises will deliver extra storage capacity to the next-gen consoles at the same level of speed and performance as their internal architecture.

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S was designed in collaboration with Microsoft, and Seagate bills it as the only external storage device able to replicate the performance of the Xbox Velocity Architecture that powers the next-gen consoles.

According to Jeff Fochtman, Senior Vice President at Seagate, the expansion card seamlessly mirrors the function of the internal SSDs while adding an extra 1TB of storage, allowing users to collect new and existing games from four Xbox generations in one place.

“Seagate’s Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S technology delivers additional game storage at peak speeds, replicating the consoles’ internal SSD experiences.

“We are proud to join forces with Xbox and can’t wait to help gamers immerse themselves in the high-fidelity experience,” he said.

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S will be available alongside the next-generation Xbox at release day on November 10 for AU$359 and NZ$399.

