Leak Shows Google Pixel 7A

By | 11 Apr 2023

Expected during the annual Google I/O developer conference, there’s already buzz on the street about the design and colour choices for the Pixel 7A thanks to leaked renders.

Regarding the design, it looks very much like the smaller Pixel 7, though there are thicker bezels on the front.

There are three colour options – light blue, white and black or kind of greyish. The blue is expected to replace the sage tone from last year, and the black, or charcoal, is a tad lighter than previous models.

As the leak doesn’t mention specific names for these hues, there’s speculation some may end up in certain markets only.

The 7A is already rumoured to be powered by the same Tensor G2 chip as powers the 7 and 7 Pro, and feature a 90Hz display. The Google conference starts May 10 so all should be clear then.



About Post Author
