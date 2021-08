Google’s Pixel 5a is expected to be announced this week, with a release date following in a week or two.

Not surprisingly, it looks a look like the previous generation of Pixel phones, with a big difference: a hefty battery size of 4,680mAh, the largest in a Pixel phone so far.

We’ll know more in the next day or two, but the expected specs are a 6.4-inch Full HD 90Hz display, 6GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 765G driving it.