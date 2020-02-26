Leading IT Consultancy Expands To Australia

This week will see one of UK’s leading IT consultancies, Waterstons, launch two new Australian offices in a move to gain market share in IT and business consulting.

With 25 years’ experience and a host of global clients including Microsoft, Cisco, Dell, DataCore and Citrix, Waterstons positions itself as one of the most established privately-owned IT consulting firms in the country.

‘We have been successfully servicing Australian clients from the UK for some time now, and we have noticed that our offering and how we work seems to be something new and is resonating with Australian organisations and their IT needs. We are an IT business with a difference – business-focussed and consultancy-led –we’re not all about technology,’ said Managing Director for Waterstons Australia, Charlie Hales.

‘We see huge opportunities for our brand of IT consulting here in Australia in the architecture, engineering and construction sector; as well as the distribution, transport, education, energy and manufacturing sectors. We are already in discussions with CIOs and CTOs in those areas, as well as others.’

With a growing client base in Australia, including shipping giant James Fisher Group, Waterstons is making the move to capitalise on its existing growth momentum. The two new offices will be located in Sydney and Perth.

‘James Fisher has partnered with Waterstons on projects across the globe for many years. Waterstons’ proactive approach, unfaltering work ethic and excellent problem solving skills have really impressed us. They care about the success of our business and we look forward to working closely together as we grow our Australian operation,’ said Garry Linney, Head of Group IT at James Fisher Group.

‘Part of Waterstons success can be put down to our strong culture of trust and transparency that extends throughout our highly skilled workforce and on to our clients and suppliers.’