Qualcomm Reveals Latest Tech In ‘What’s Next in 5G’

Qualcomm is set to unveil its latest technology in 5G network, devices and platforms in 2020 during it’s ‘What’s Next in 5G’ event today.

The global leader in chip distribution has announced that its consumers should expect faster 5G alongside high-speed gaming and intelligent photography.

‘As Australian operators and OEMs are set to invest in 5G networks, devices and platforms in 2020, consumers can look forward to soon experiencing the ultra-fast, multi-gigabit per second peak speed, and ultra-low latency of 5G on major leading mobile operator networks,’ the company announced in a statement.

‘This year, Qualcomm is bringing users closer to immersive mobile experiences like high-speed gaming and intelligence multi-camera capture.’

Qualcomm has also announced the launch of the highly-anticipated Snapdragon powered Always On, Always Connected 5G PCs this year, that will redefine mobile computing for consumers and businesses.

In addition, major smartphone brands including Samsung, Lenovo, ZTE, OPPO, realme, Sony and Sharp, for example, have included the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 in their flagship smartphone ranges.

The Snapdragon 865 mobile platform is the world’s most advance mobile platform, featuring the company’s second-generation 5G Modem-RF Systen, the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55, while redefining Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth audio with the Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 mobile connectivity subsystem.