Consumer electronics company LASER has announced a massive expansion of the New Zealand business, including a new distributor, new retail partners, and a number of Laser-owned brands and products entering the NZ market for the first time.

Laser has added Pudney & Lee as its second New Zealand distributors, while continuing its successful relationship with Synnex – the two distributers will manage their own separate portfolios.

“We have a strong focus on growing markets outside of Australia, and New Zealand is the first piece of this important growth puzzle for us,” said Chris Lau, Managing Director of Laser.

“To be able to expand our reach further by adding another high calibre distributor in Pudney & Lee is very exciting for us.”

Scott Cate, Managing Director, Pudney & Lee adds: “It is a very dynamic and exciting time in the New Zealand retail landscape, with local consumers craving more choice and affordability. This is especially so in the smart home space where LASER offers some tremendously compelling options across brands and product ranges.

“We’re looking forward to working with our retailers and the LASER team to provide this variety but also to really educate the New Zealand consumer. Our collective experience gives me confidence that we can take smart home to another level in this market, all driven by affordability and the opportunity for consumers to dip their toes into smart home for the first time.”

The Warehouse Group will be carrying a range of second generation Laser Smart Home products: lighting, security, video doorbells and smart plugs with power monitoring.

In addition, PETstock will be stocking Laser’s Tech 4 Pets brand in all New Zealand stores, a portfolio that includes feeders and trackers, and will include in-store support and product training.

“We have worked tirelessly to differentiate ourselves in the Smart Home and Pet Tech categories in Australia, delivering innovation at a highly affordable price. It is tremendously gratifying to work with retail partners including The Warehouse Group and PETstock who are so excited to take these brands and products to New Zealand for the first time.”