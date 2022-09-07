HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Largest Aussie Chipmaker Gets $100M Funding From Japanese Giant

By | 7 Sep 2022

Australia’s largest semiconductor maker, Morse Micro has been injected with $140 million from a successful funding round, including $100 million from Japanese chip giant MegaChips.

The raise will see Morse Micro expand its sales pipeline into Japan, as well as bolster the manufacturing of its Wi-Fi HaLow chips, which it will sell to companies who make various smart home products.

Morse Micro’s chips give ten times the reach of other Wi-Fi technology, and are extremely energy efficient, lasting numerous years on a single battery.

“As well as being a customer, they have very strong experience on the manufacturing side and in quality control,” Co-founder and CEO Michael de Nil said of MegaChips.

“And the Japanese market is pretty massive, with the strongest demand from industrial IoT applications that deploy thousands of devices in warehouses which use sensors and actuators.”

de Nil expects the funding, as well as the relationship with MegaChips to make Morse Micro a serious international player in the semiconductor market.

“We’re no longer going to be a small Australian start-up buying chips from these large companies,” he said.

“Instead, we’ll be working together with a large, established company that has been around for more than 20 years.”

The rest of the round funding came from Blackbird Ventures, Main Sequence Ventures, Clean Energy Finance Corporation, Skip Capital, Uniseed, and Malcolm and Lucy Turnbull.

 

 



