Polk are taking the fight to Sonos, with a pair of new Dolby Atmos soundbars that seem to be aimed squarely at the Sonos Arc -The MagniFi Max AX and Magnifi Max AX SR.

According to the audio company, the new soundbars make use of it’s Stereo Dimensional Array (SDA) technology, delivering an ultra-wide soundstage, eliminating interaural crosstalk in stereo speaker systems.

Both soundbars sport wireless subwoofers and dedicated upfiring drivers that make up part of their 11-speaker setups. They both also support DTS:X. The SR model also comes with two additional wireless speakers for an even more immersive surround sound setup.

The MagniFi Max AX range beat out the Sonos Arc in more ways than one. Where most soundbars, including Sonos’, lack HDMI inputs, the new Polk devices sport three, capable of 4K video passthrough, meaning that they are an effective way to replace a home theatre receiver. This is non-inclusive of the standard HDMI ARC/eARC output.

They also feature a 10-inch down-firing wireless subwoofer, another feature that is missing from the Sonos Arc.

The MagniFi Max AX range is compatible with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, has Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and built-in Chromecast, and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Roku TV users can also control their systems via on-screen UI.

The MagniFi Max AX range costs $799 (~A$1,189.80) for the standard model, and $899 (~A$1,338.71) for the SR model (the same price as the Sonos Arc). They are due for release in October and will be available from the Polk Audio website and select retailers.