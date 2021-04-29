HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Two New D-Link Wi-Fi Cameras Award Winners

Two New D-Link Wi-Fi Cameras Award Winners

By | 29 Apr 2021
D-Link is having a tremendous day in the sun, with not one but two of its home surveillance cameras winning the highly coveted iF Design award for Product Design Excellence.

The brand’s 2K QHD Pan and Zoom Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8635LH) and Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8302LH) were winners of this year’s iF Design Award, the world-renowned design prize.


The first-mentioned model is an IP65 weather-resistant camera with 360-degree field of view in 1440-pixel 2K QHD resolution. It’s not yet released in Australia and New Zealand but will be hitting shelves in both countries very soon.

Along with AI-based features such as person detection, vehicle detection, and auto-person detection, the DCS-8635LH provides the high-quality surveillance to protect the home.


The second-mentioned model is also a weather-resistant surveillance camera designed for users to easily monitor the security of their home.

The DCS-8302LH delivers Full HD resolution with 135-degree field view and AI-based person detection intended for keeping the home safe.


D-Link’s President Mark Chen commented on the brand’s design award wins. “We are honoured to be recognised with two prestigious iF Design Awards this year and for our smart home cameras to stand out among thousands of entries,” he said.

“This achievement gives us the confidence to continue to create products of outstanding design quality.”

