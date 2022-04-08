HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > After Share Slump, Kogan Moves Into Insurance

After Share Slump, Kogan Moves Into Insurance

By | 8 Apr 2022

As they struggle to grow profits selling consumer electronics and appliances, digital shopping platform Kogan is moving to being a one-stop shop, offering home, motor, and CTP insurance under the Kogan name.

The insurance will be underwritten by QBE Insurance, courtesy of a new long-term agreement between the two companies, which will see Kogan take a commission of policies sold under its name.

Kogan Insurance will launch later this year, and will “simplify the insurance buying process for customers”, according to Ron Gelberg, director of partner care at Kogan.

“Now, more than ever, we recognise the importance of online platforms and digital tools in customers’ day-to-day dealings, which is why we’re so pleased to be partnering with Kogan,” added Eleanor Debelle, managing director of consumer at QBE Australia Pacific.



