Tag Heuer are once again seeking to meet the needs of their Golfing customers with the release of the Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition. This is not the first time the premium watch company has released a golf edition smartwatch, after they released the Connected Modular 45 Golf Edition in 2019.

Featuring a 1.39” AMOLED screen with a 45mm titanium case with a diamond-like carbon finish, the Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition sports golf related styling, with the option of a white dimpled strap that resembles a golf ball, or a black perforated strap for those wanting something a bit more universal. The golf ball strap however has extra functionality, with a built-in magnetic ball marker on the clasp.

Along with the watches standard features, the Golf Edition has been designed to work in conjunction with the Tag Heuer sport app available on iOS and Android and comes preinstalled on the watch. The app records swing movements, driving range performance and shows maps of over 40,000 golf courses worldwide.

The Connected Modular 45 Golf Edition was highly successful among the golf community, a sport where high end smartwatches are already popular. As the wearable market grows further, Tag Heuer has sought to capitalize and meet market demand with their latest golf edition smartwatch.

The Connected Calibre E4 Gold Edition package comes with three Titleist golf balls and a spare ball marker and costs roughly A$3,543.84 (US$2,650) on the Tag Heuer website.