Sara Scopel has left her job as treasurer of Woolworths Group after admitting last month in the Star Casio inquiry that she misled both NAB and UnionPay regarding A$900 million in casino transactions that were disguised as hotel expenses.

The inquiry heard that in November 2019, three Star executive, including former group treasurer Scopel, helped a number of high rollers make transactions on NAB Eftpos machines which were disguised as “hotel expenses”, before moving the money into gambling accounts.

In addition, gamblers used China UnionPay cards at hotels attached to Star’s casinos to avoid cash access limit set by Beijing.

Scopel admitted as much during the inquiry, when she was asked about an email stating the cash was spent on “hotels, restaurants and other entertainment facilities”.

“That statement was utterly false, wasn’t it, and you knew at the time you read this email,” Scopel was asked.

“Yes,” she admitted.

“Woolworths Group and Sarah Scopel have mutually agreed that Sarah will step down from her role as Group Treasurer for Woolworths Group with immediate effect.” a statement from the retail giant reads.

Scopel started her role at Woolworths in December.